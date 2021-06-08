18,366 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $16,416,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $14,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $13,354,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $10,260,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $10,260,000.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.