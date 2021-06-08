$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 573,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

