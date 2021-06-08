20,780 Shares in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USL opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

