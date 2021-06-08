22,260 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $651.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

