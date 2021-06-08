2,352 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,352 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cree by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Cree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.