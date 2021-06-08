26,615 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $5,555,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

