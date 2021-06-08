28,000 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 305,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 115,977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 130,864 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,378,000.

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 4,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

