2,956 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

