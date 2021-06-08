3,497 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.67. 37,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,666. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

