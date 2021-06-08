3,573 Shares in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYMB. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,434,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after buying an additional 97,998 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,010,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter.

HYMB stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $60.43.

