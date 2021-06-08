$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $6.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.48. 984,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,590. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 3.94.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

