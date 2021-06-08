$431.04 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce $431.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.00 million. Clarivate reported sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

CLVT traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,844,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,312. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

