4,532 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,634. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.