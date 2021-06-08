4,746 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

