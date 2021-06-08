$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

