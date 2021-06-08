$582.75 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report $582.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.12 million and the highest is $600.21 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 1,453,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,470. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $2,838,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.