58,290 Shares in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.41. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

