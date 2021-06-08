$6.39 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.15 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $1,742,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $7,571,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,375,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,198,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

