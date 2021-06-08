$67.61 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $67.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $272.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $275.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.88 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $298.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,110 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 205,419 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

