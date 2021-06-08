71,872 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

XOM stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

