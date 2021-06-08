$733.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $733.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $740.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

VRSK stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

