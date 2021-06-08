$809.90 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post sales of $809.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $820.40 million and the lowest is $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.38. 241,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.32. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

