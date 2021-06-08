830 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

