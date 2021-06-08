9,452 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after buying an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,049,773.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,620 shares of company stock worth $9,663,841 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.