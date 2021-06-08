979 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,454,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $231.47 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

