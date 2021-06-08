Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-4.500 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 214,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

