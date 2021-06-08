Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

