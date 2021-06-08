Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,230,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the period.

SIVR opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

