Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $291.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.11.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

