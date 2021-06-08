AC Immune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.76.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

