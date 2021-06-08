AC Immune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,460% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.
Shares of ACIU stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.76.
AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACIU. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
AC Immune Company Profile
AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
