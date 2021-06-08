Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

