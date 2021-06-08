Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.
Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
