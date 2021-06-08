Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 289,820 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $88,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,325. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock worth $153,331,073. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.