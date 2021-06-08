Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,037,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Newmont worth $122,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. The company had a trading volume of 126,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,356. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.