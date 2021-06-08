Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,765 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Molina Healthcare worth $95,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 72,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

MOH stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.20. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.