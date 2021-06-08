Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,461,788 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,461,788 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of JD.com worth $187,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ JD traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. 130,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,346,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

