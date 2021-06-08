Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 35,851 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $167,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.68. 295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.