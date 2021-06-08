Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 614,761 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,163,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 614,761 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $215,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 156,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

