Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.01. 12,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.45. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.