Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $571,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,218 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

MGM opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

