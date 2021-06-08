Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 15,034 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $235,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

