Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 26,298 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,909. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.