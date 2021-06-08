Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,380 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,308 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

