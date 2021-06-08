Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.93.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $187.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,932.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,504 shares of company stock worth $4,089,705. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

