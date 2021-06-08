Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.30.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $187.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

