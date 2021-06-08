Adams Wealth Management Has $5.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises 2.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.00. 6,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

