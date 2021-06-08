ADF Group (DRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:DRX opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. ADF Group has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The company has a market cap of C$47.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

