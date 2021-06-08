Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,420,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 49,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Adobe by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

ADBE stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.60. 59,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.84 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

