Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

AAP stock opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

