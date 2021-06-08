Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

