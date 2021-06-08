Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.